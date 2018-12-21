LCPD investigating homicide on Polk Street

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police are investigating a homicide on Polk Street, according to Cpl. Larry Moss, with LCPD.
Moss said LCPD was called to Polk Street around 12:43 a.m. on Dec. 21 in reference to a shooting. Officers found a black male victim with numerous gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, said Moss. LCPD is not releasing the name until the next of kin has been contacted.
LCPD is still investigating this incident. No word if any arrests have been made.
Moss asks anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Lt. Lecia McCullough at 337-491-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222.
