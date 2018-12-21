Last minute gift ideas

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Its only a four days until everyone gathers around the Christmas tree and opens their presents but don’t panic if you’re still out shopping for that perfect, or last minute, gift.
Here are a few ideas to help you get those presents under the tree just in time:
If you don’t mind paying a little extra for faster shipping Amazon has some good deals on Electronics this time of year.
- You can voice control your home and save $30 on the Amazon Echo.
- Want a tablet for your kids? You can save $30 on the Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet.
- Trendy women’s workout clothes and casual wear from brands like Lululemon are in this year.
If you don’t want to pay for shipping stores around the area also have great deals on name brand gifts.
- Video Game Consoles are on sale this time of year and you can find systems like the XBox One X and the Playstation 4 for $100 off their usual price.
- And if you’re looking for games for those consoles you can’t go wrong with games like Spider-Man for the Playstation 4 and Read Dead Redemption 2 for Playstation 4 and Xbox.
- Walmart has deals on TV’s too such as the Sceptere 32 which is currently half-off.
- Does your man need a travel case for his toiletries? Walmart has a deal on Alpine Swiss Dopp Kit Cases that’ll save you $40.
- Guys, ladies spend a lot of money to look good and something that’s always helpful is a good set of Makeup Brushes. Walmart currently has a 24 Piece set that you can save $20 on.
It can be hard to judge what kids are going to love these days but here’s a list of toys that are popular this season
- For children 18 months and up the Sesame Street Let’s Dance Elmo toy is the most popular toy out there right now. We found it on Amazon for $70.
- WowWee Fingerlings are popular for kids age 3 and up this year. They have a number of different designs so you should be able to find one your child likes best. Most run around $10 - $15 at Walmart.
- For ages 5 and up there’s Hatchimals which hatch fluffy animals that your child can teach to say their name. The Hatchimals interactive toy runs about $40 at Walmart but there are smaller non-interactive ones for $14.
- For kids age 9 and up Pokemon is still very popular so if your child likes the games, show, or trading cards the Shining Legends Elite Trainer Box is out this year with everything you need to learn how to play the card game. We found it at Target for $16.
- One of the most popular card games out right now is the Exploding Kittens game. Most kids and adults age 14 and up tend to have a blast playing the game. We found it on Amazon for $20.
If you’re pressed for time or really just don’t know what to get someone this year remember that most people have subscriptions to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, or even the WWE Network which offer yearly subscriptions that you can gift people online. Some even have gift cards for those subscriptions that you can purchase in most retail stores if you want something for under the tree.
For the gamer in your life Xbox Live and Playstation Network gift cards are the way to go. These allow the owner to renew their subscriptions and even purchase new games online. This is particularly helpful if you don’t know what games the person you’re shopping for has.
Or, if you’re looking for something for the lady in your life, there’s monthly and yearly makeup box subscriptions like Boxycharm that send out new boxes of makeup each month which can help them find a new look or just try out something new.
