Lake Charles VA Clinic to be renamed in honor of Douglas Fournet

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Community-Based Outpatient Clinic will be renamed in honor of Douglas Fournet, of Kinder.
The announcement was made by Senators Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), John Kennedy (R-LA), and U.S. Representative Clay Higgins (R-LA). Fournet was a U.S. Army first lieutenant who gave his life in the Vietnam War and was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in 1970.
Cassidy, Kennedy and Higgins introduced legislation in September to rename the clinic, which the Senate and House passed this week. President Trump is expected to sign the bill into law in the coming days.
“Lt. Fournet is an American hero deserving of the highest tribute. He served our community and our country as both a cop and a soldier. Lt. Fournet gave his last full measure of devotion, sacrificing his own life to protect his platoon,” said Representative Higgins. “With the naming of the Lake Charles VA clinic, we honor Lt. Fournet’s legacy and recognize the collective sacrifice of all those who have borne the battle.”
“Doug Fournet died a hero and renaming the clinic after him will ensure his bravery and sacrifice will never be forgotten,” said Dr. Cassidy. “I’m glad to see a Vietnam veteran and great Louisianan honored this way. I look forward to President Trump signing our legislation into law, and I thank the Fournet family for their support of our effort.”
“Medal of Honor recipient and Louisiana native Doug Fournet made the ultimate sacrifice to our nation in the Vietnam War,” said Sen. Kennedy. “He charged into danger to cut the control wires on an enemy mine and lost his life acting as a human shield for other soldiers. It is only right that we honor his courage and valor by naming the Lake Charles VA Clinic after him. First Lt. Fournet died an American hero, and the state of Louisiana will always commemorate and honor him.”
“We feel very fortunate to now have a facility in our area where Doug’s story will continue to live on and inspire others, but most importantly, where veterans can receive quality medical care to repay them for their sacrifices for our Country,” said the Fournet family.
Douglas Fournet is the only individual from Southwest Louisiana to be awarded the Medal of Honor.
The legislation would rename the Lake Charles CBOC the “Douglas Fournet Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic.”
