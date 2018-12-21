Iowa Police hand out gift cards instead of tickets

IOWA, LA (KPLC) - The Iowa Police Department conducted several traffic stops, but instead of handing out tickets, they were spreading holiday cheer.
Officers handed out $10 gift cards to In-Laws, on Thursday. Police Chief Keith Vincent says this is the first year Iowa Police have done something like this.
“We love to bless people here, and I think the people who received the gift instead of a citation were very happy," Vincent said. "We just want to remind them that it’s that time of the year and to be attentive, pay attention, and this is our way to do it in a friendly manner.”
Vincent says they hope to do this again next year.
“Yes, we would like to continue to do it as long as we continue to get the support for it, we’ll do it," Vincent said. “We hope everyone stays safe and has a very Merry Christmas.”
The Iowa Police Department handed out 15 gift cards.
