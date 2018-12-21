First Alert Forecast: Nice weekend forecast with rain chances increasing next week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - This evening will be rather nice. There will not be any clouds and the winds will finally start to calm down. Temperatures will be cooling down quickly after sunset. Depending on how fast the winds calm down will determine how fast the temperature will cool down. You still may need a jacket if you have any evening plans.
Overnight, it will be nice and clear with no chance of rain. There will not be any clouds around. With the winds calming down, that will allow temperatures to drop overnight. Lows tonight will be in the lower 40s. North of I-10 should see the upper 30s. Plus with calm winds, there could be some frost in Allen, Beauregard, or Vernon parish.
Friday marked the first official day of winter, but ironically, the temperature will warm up over the next few days. Starting with Saturday, the sunshine will be out, and the winds should turn back to the south. This will keep temperatures warm in the afternoon and slightly increase the humidity. It will be a great day to get outside, though.
Sunday will not be as pretty. There will be more clouds in the afternoon with a slight chance of rain. I have the rain chances at 20%. This is due to a cold front that will basically stall just to the south over the Gulf of Mexico. I do not expect a big drop in temperatures. Highs on Sunday should reach near the 70 degree mark.
Monday should not have any rain, but there will be a lot of clouds around. At times there could be some peeks of sunshine. That front that stalled on Sunday could still cause a brief shower near the coast, so I do still have a 10% chance of rain. I do not expect that rain to penetrate north of the I-10 corridor. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
Looking ahead to Christmas, it is likely going to be a warm day. Temperatures should be near 70 degrees. There will be a lot of clouds around and I have increased the rain chance to 20%. The latest computer models are trying to insist there will be some light rain in the afternoon. If this does play out, the weather would be perfect to stay inside with the family and celebrate the holiday.
Right after the holiday, the rain chances go back up even more. There is a good chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front slowly approaches from the west. As of now, I have the rain chances up to 60% both days.
There will be heavy rain along with a few thunderstorms possible. Rain is likely just about any time on Wednesday and through the overnight hours. Then by Thursday morning the rain will still be around but coming to an end. I think by Thursday evening the clouds will begin to clear away.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.