First Alert Forecast: Beautiful Start to the Weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Starting off this morning with windy conditions. Winds have calmed down a little, coming out of the west/northwest at 5 - 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Skies remain clear all day with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures warm up into the upper 50s with winds calming as we head into the evening hours.
Overnight temperatures drop into the low 40s once again with clear skies sticking around into the morning on Saturday. Plentiful sunshine through the day again with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s. Clouds begin to build in the afternoon as weak cold front approaches the area.
With partly cloudy skies overnight temperatures only dip into the 50s. To start the day on Sunday we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight rain chance through the day as that weak cold front moves across the area. High temperatures reach the upper 60s once again.
To start Christmas Eve we’ll see that slight rain chance continuing as the cold front stalls just to our south. This means that any moisture in the air has the possibility to form some rain. Temperatures do cool slightly down into the mid 60s.
That slight rain chance continues into Christmas Day with a warm front just to our south out ahead of greater rain chances into Wednesday. That warm front moves through the area increase temperatures into Wednesday ever so slightly. Look for temperatures near 70 both days with the greatest chance for rain holding off until Wednesday night.
Overnight, rain chances spike as a stronger cold front moves through the area. This increases rain chances Wednesday evening through the day on Thursday. After that, we should see a cool down into next weekend.
