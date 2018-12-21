Drake Quibodeaux recieves special gifts from thousands and U.S Air Force Base

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - We told you about Drake Quibodeaux's Christmas wish about two weeks ago. The terminally ill 8- year-old from Vinton was asking for 190 Christmas cards However,what he's received, will shock you.
"My baby boy has united the entire world at this point," mother Danielle Quibodeaux said.
Their house is overflowing with support from around the world.
"We've gotten them from every state in the United States, Alaska, Canada, we got some from the UK yesterday," Quibodeaux said.
With every card or present, Quibodeaux says she feels the love for her son.
"It’s hard because you feel totally alone and then you open a card and it says we love you, we don’t know you but we love you,” Quibodeaux said. “It’s overwhelming and it helps up get through the hard days."
However, it's the thought and sacrifice of others that Danielle says means the most.
"We had a soldier, he sent us a crucifix and said ‘I’ve worn this since I was 19 years old, it is battle tested and proven and I want to give it to Drake for his battle,’" Quibodeaux said.
Drake’s request was even heard on a U.S. Air Force Base in Columbus, Mississippi. Corey Goodwin was traveling to Texas for the holidays and decided to hand deliver some cards and gifts.
"It’s my understanding that there are squadron patches in some of the cards, other coins in there from what I hear, had a couple of gifts that were wrapped up in there for him,” Goodwin said. “A lot of the cards were hand made from kids from kindergarten up to fifth grade."
With the gift was a handwritten request to be a pilot for a day on the Air Force Base.
"Go through everything a pilot goes through prior to take off,” Goodwin said. “They put the child in a flight suit, he has a set of wings with his name on it."
Goodwin says they just wanted to make sure Drake knows he is loved.
"It’s one thing to get cards in the mail and not really know where they come from so I thought it would be kinda special to make a special delivery," Goodwin said.
As for Drake’s family.
"This has been the best Christmas by far," Quibodeaux said.
There will also be a truck parade in Drakes honor on Saturday, December 22 at 1pm.
The event leaves from the West Cal Arena in Sulphur, LA. Exit 20 south of I-10.
If you want to send Drake a Christmas card, his address is:
2412 Hwy 388, Vinton, LA, 70668.
