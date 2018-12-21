Customers reportedly out hundreds of dollars after online clothing store closes

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Dozens of Southwest Louisiana shoppers claim they are out of hundreds of dollars after reports of an online children’s clothing store closing.
TDazzled Too is an Oklahoma-based online store specializing in children’s clothing. A notice on the store’s web site reads “I’m sorry we are closed right now. We are working on inventory and restocking.”
KOCO’s Crystal Price reports the store’s warehouse located in Edmond, Oklahoma, was locked Thursday with cardboard covering the windows.
Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office Press Secretary Alex Gerszewski confirms multiple complaints have been filed regarding TDazzled in the last 24 hours.
While the clothing store is based in Oklahoma, customers from across the country have joined a Facebook group sharing their stories. That page was created Wednesday, December 19, and has grown to over 3,000 members in one day.
“Live in Florida, but multiple friends as well as myself are out over $300 each,” wrote one shopper.
Southwest Louisiana shoppers are also claiming they spent hundreds of dollars on clothing from the site and never received their orders. Good news, many report purchases made through PayPal are able to be refunded.
“They bamboozled me out of $162 over the course of the last six months,” one post said.
We’ve reached out to Tdazzled Too for comment, but have not yet received a response.
