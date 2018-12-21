CPSB teacher selected to serve on Teacher Advisory Board at National Constitution Center

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Calcasieu Parish School Board teacher has been invited to serve on the Teacher Advisory Board at the National Constitution Center.
Lauren LeBato teaches AP Government Gifted at Barbe High School and the Lake Charles Boston Academy of Learning.
The Center is building online educational resources to facilitate comprehensive, nonpartisan, constitutional education from middle and high school level students across the country. The national TAB has been established to support the Center’s education team in the development of these materials as well as strategies for their distribution and classroom application.
LeBato will be responsible for promoting high-quality, nonpartisan, civic education through a series of activities and programs. Those include attending an annual meeting at the Center; participating in several online meetings throughout the year; writing, editing, and revising lessons and other materials; and providing professional development opportunities and outreach to support the use of the Center’s resources through presentations at workshops and educator conferences.
The National Constitution Center is located in Philadelphia and was chartered by Congress to disseminate information about the Constitution on a nonpartisan basis.
