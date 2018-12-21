Cowboys visit UTRGV looking to snap 2-game skid

McNeese has been handicapped by an influx of turnovers in the last two games – 21 in a loss at Missouri-Kansas City and 23 at home against UL-Lafayette in the last outing. In both of those games, the opponents scored a combined 51 points off the turnovers (24 by UMKC and 27 by ULL), more than the difference in both games that resulted in identical 80-67 losses for the Cowboys.