AP source: Daniel Murphy, Rockies agree to $24M, 2-year deal

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2018, file photo, Chicago Cubs second baseman Daniel Murphy is congratulated during the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix. The Colorado Rockies have brought in Murphy to boost an offense big on pop but lackluster in batting average. The veteran infielder has agreed to a $24 million, two-year contract with the Rockies, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Thursday night, Dec. 20. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File) (Rick Scuteri)