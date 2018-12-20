Wright gets 1st goal, 8th American to score in Bundesliga

Wright played for the U.S. at the 2015 Under-17 World Cup alongside Christian Pulisic and Tyler Adams, spent 2015 with the New York Cosmos in the second tier North American Soccer League and signed with Schalke in March 2016. He was loaned to second-division Sandhausen for 2017-18, scoring once in 15 games, and spent most of this fall with Schalke's reserve team in the fifth tier.