Woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for role in kidnapping following failed drug deal

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for her role in a kidnapping following a failed drug deal.
Sarah Paxton, 25, was sentenced Monday in federal court in Lake Charles.
U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph said in a news release that Paxton, Justin Fry, 35, and James Coleman, 34, all took part in the kidnapping.
The three traveled to Liberty, Texas, on April 8, 2018, to buy methamphetamine. They met with a person, who traveled with them to Houston to meet a second person who had the drugs.
But they second person robbed Fry of $1,300 instead of selling him drugs and sped away.
Believing that the first person they met knew they were going to be robbed, they beat him up and tied him up while Paxton videoed it on her cell phone.
Fry and Coleman repeatedly threatened to kill him, but after making several phone calls, the person was unable to get the money back.
Believing that Coleman, Fry and Paxton were going to kill him, he jumped out of the moving car, rolling down an embankment. He was now-bloodied, but Coleman and Fry beat him more, duct-taped his mouth and locked him in the trunk of the vehicle, where he remained for four to five hours as the three drove around Houston before returning to Vinton.
When they stopped in Vinton, the person escaped from the trunk and called law enforcement.
Conversations about the drug deal were found on Fry’s cell phone and videos of the beatings were found on Paxton’s cell phone.
Fry was sentenced to 24 years in prison and Coleman was sentenced to 20 years.
