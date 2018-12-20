Summit or not, leaders of Spain and Catalonia to meet

FILE- In this Oct. 16, 2017 file photo, Jordi Sanchez, president of the Catalan National Assembly, gestures to supporters on arrival at the national court in Madrid. It is announced Thursday Dec. 20, 2018, that four jailed Catalan separatist leaders, including Sanchez, are abandoning their hunger strike more than two weeks after starting it because they consider that their protest has achieved its goals. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File) (Francisco Seco)