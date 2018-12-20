Stuart Moss sworn in as State Representative District 33

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -Republican Stuart Moss took the oath of office of State Representative District 33 before family and friends and other officials at the West Cal event center.
Judge David Ritchie administered the oath.
“I will faithfully and impartially, discharge and perform all the duties incumbent on me as State Representative 33, according to the best of my ability and understanding, so help me God,” Moss said.
Moss says there's work to be done and he's ready to get started, for one, a new I-10 bridge.
“There has to be something out there that we can do out there to get started on this to alleviate the congestion but also keep our commerce going through the area,” Moss said.
He supports pay raises for teachers, at least a thousand dollars a year.
"We need to see about getting these pay raises put in place because that is something that benefits us. The teachers are teaching our children who are our future and we must have that. It’s been a long time coming and we need to make sure it gets passed this cycle,” Moss said.
And he’s watched the debate concerning industrial tax exemptions which Moss believes should not be granted at 100 percent for five years and then renewed for five years.
“I was in favor of the 80 percent-20 percent exemption. There must be some type of skin in the game is what I would say. They need to be paying some and they need to be helping out, based on the number of jobs they’re bringing in, as far as the number of jobs they’re bringing in, I can’t see 100 percent," said Moss.
So, Moss fills this year left on Mike Danahay’s term, whose office was vacated when he became the Mayor of Sulphur.
Moss was elected only to fill Danahay’s unexpired term which is for a year. Like other legislators and the governor, Moss will have to run for a four-year term next fall.
