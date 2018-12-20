Slideshow: Stunning Christmas trees around the world

(RNN) – Christmas trees are everywhere. Plenty of families have them in their living rooms, just waiting for Santa to drop presents underneath. Lots of businesses have at least one decked-out conifer, or a plastic version of one.
Maybe you saw a big one downtown as you were wrapping up your holiday shopping.
Many cities put spectacular Christmas trees in public spaces for onlookers to admire – not just around the U.S., but around the world.
The attached slideshow is a sampling of some of the biggest and brightest this year.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.