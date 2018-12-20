Shipping deadlines approaching for Christmas

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - If you plan on sending gifts to loved ones time is running out if you want them to arrive by Christmas.
Today, is the deadline for first-class and priority mail shipping through the United Postal Service.
If you’re using UPS or FedEx, today is the final day for 2-day shipping. There a few more deadlines between Friday and Saturday.
As we close out the week, it’ll only get more expensive to ship out those packages in time for Christmas.
USPS: Shipping service cutoff dates to ensure Christmas delivery
- Retail Ground - Friday, Dec. 14
- First Class Mail - Thursday, Dec. 20
- Priority Mail - Thursday, Dec. 20
- Priority Mail - Express Saturday, Dec. 22
FedEx: Shipping service cutoff dates to ensure Christmas delivery
- SmartPost Services - Monday, Dec. 10
- Ground - Friday, Dec. 14
- Home Delivery - Monday, Dec. 17
- Express Saver - Wednesday, Dec. 19
- 2Day Services Thursday, Dec. 20
- Overnight Services Friday, Dec. 21
UPS: Shipping service cutoff dates to ensure Christmas delivery
- Ground - Friday, Dec. 14
- 3 Day Select - Tuesday, Dec. 18
- 2nd Day Air Services - Thursday, Dec. 20
- Next Day Air Services - Saturday, Dec. 22
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.