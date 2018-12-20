Shipping deadlines approaching for Christmas

By Hannah Daigle | December 20, 2018 at 11:32 AM CST - Updated December 20 at 11:32 AM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - If you plan on sending gifts to loved ones time is running out if you want them to arrive by Christmas.

Today, is the deadline for first-class and priority mail shipping through the United Postal Service.

If you’re using UPS or FedEx, today is the final day for 2-day shipping. There a few more deadlines between Friday and Saturday.

As we close out the week, it’ll only get more expensive to ship out those packages in time for Christmas.

USPS: Shipping service cutoff dates to ensure Christmas delivery

  • Retail Ground - Friday, Dec. 14
  • First Class Mail - Thursday, Dec. 20
  • Priority Mail - Thursday, Dec. 20
  • Priority Mail - Express Saturday, Dec. 22

FedEx: Shipping service cutoff dates to ensure Christmas delivery

  • SmartPost Services - Monday, Dec. 10
  • Ground - Friday, Dec. 14
  • Home Delivery - Monday, Dec. 17
  • Express Saver - Wednesday, Dec. 19
  • 2Day Services Thursday, Dec. 20
  • Overnight Services Friday, Dec. 21

UPS: Shipping service cutoff dates to ensure Christmas delivery

  • Ground - Friday, Dec. 14
  • 3 Day Select - Tuesday, Dec. 18
  • 2nd Day Air Services - Thursday, Dec. 20
  • Next Day Air Services - Saturday, Dec. 22

