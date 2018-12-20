Louisiana Attorney General shares gift card tips for the holiday season

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Attorney General Jeff Landry wants Louisiana consumers to remember the following tips for buying gift cards.
- Purchase from known and trusted sources. Avoid online auction sites, as cards sold there could be counterfeit or obtained fraudulently.
- Read the fine print. Check for added fees and see if there are shipping and handling costs when purchasing gift cards by phone or online.
- Gift the receipt as well. Give the recipient the original receipt in case the card is later lost or stolen.
- Consider the financial condition of the retailer or restaurant. A card from a company that files for bankruptcy or goes out of business may be worth less than anticipated. If the business closes a store near the recipient, it may be hard for them to find another location where the card can be used.
- Note the terms and conditions, especially the expiration date and usage fee.
- Keep card’s terms and conditions in a safe place. Also ask giver for the original purchase receipt and the card’s ID number.
- Report lost or stolen cards to the issuer immediately.
- Request expired cards be replaced. The issuer may agree to exchange it or reverse deducted fees.
