Lake Charles city council approves traffic study on La. 14

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles city council approved a study that will look to improve safety on La. 14, Monday night.
Rodney Geyen, councilman for District C said he’s received several complaints from constituents regarding the turning lanes on Gerstner Memorial Drive, or La. 14, around the 14th Street and North General Wainwright Drive area.
“A number of my constituents and others are concerned about the possibility of accidents at this location,” Geyen said. “When you’re traveling north on Gerstner Memorial and you want to make a left turn going west on 14th it seems to be confusing somewhat because you have someone who may want to go and make a left turn on Wainwright traveling south.”
Geyen says several accidents have happened at this location.
“I know we have had three or four, but we could have had many more than that," Geyen said. "I know we have looked at it several times in the past, and nothing has been seriously done, but now I am asking the Department of Transportation to look into this seriously.”
At this weeks meeting, the council approved for the Department of Transportation and Development to conduct a traffic study.
Geyen hopes it will lead to solutions to make the location safer.
“One is enough, because if you can save one life, or prohibit any type of accident, that’s great," Geyen said. "Now only that, but we have children crossing that street to get to and from school every day. So we need to focus some attention on that location, for the safety of the kids.”
Geyen says now the resolution has passed, the city will work with DOTD to take the next step for safer travel.
A spokesperson for the city says the study comes at no cost to the city.
