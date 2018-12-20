Inside the new Veranda at Graywood memory care facility

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - KPLC was the first to see inside the new state-of-the-art Veranda at Graywood memory care wing.
For the last three years, the staff has worked to build a facility with the best technology and techniques for those battling memory or cognitive function diseases.
"So we wanted to find a community and design a community that caters to all different diagnoses and types of dementia," Veranda executive director Kayla Baham.
Baham says they have thought about every detail in the facility.
"A lot of times their depth perception is affected, recognizing where an objects start and stop is difficult,” Baham said. “So we have taken into consideration the color tones of the walls, the floors the cabinets the handles."
They are also installing sensors on the ceiling and floor for fall risk residents.
"So that way our staff is notified if they are up and moving around," Baham said.
Many residents with dementia struggle with proper nutrition. When residents are served food on a white plate, they often don’t eat most of the food because of depth perception problems.
At the Veranda, bright colored plates will help residents to eat more, because the food stands out.
Executive chef Taylor Burge and his staff will also offer different servings to help accommodate resident’s dietary restrictions.
They will also be introducing aromatherapy to meal time.
"We are going to use essential oils that stimulate appetite and sanitation,” Burge said. “Every time they eat these meals they smell a consistent aroma, and it brings them back to that state of mind of eating."
With NASA inspired technology, Lighting Science Group will help bring light technology that mimics the suns cycle.
The new patented technology focuses on a non-visual receptor in your eye that allows you to get back on your natural sleep schedule.
"When the body is properly synced, hormonal production is happening at the right time of the day, and as a result of that, it’s also been determined to potential reduce falls in seniors," executive director of senior living Jeff Spilfogel said.
The facility will house 37 memory care and 27 assisted living residents. Baham believes with Veranda experience will offer a more independent and healthy lifestyle.
"It’s important that they still have a great quality of life, and that their dignity is still intact and they are getting good, respectful quality of care," Baham said.
The new facility is expected to open in March 2019.
For information about how to become a resident, visit the Veranda at Graywood website.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.