Gov. Edwards holds End of Year news conference

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards said he was “extremely optimistic” about Louisiana’s future in 2019 and beyond during his annual End of the Year news conference Thursday afternoon.
“I can stand before you and say with absolute confidence that Louisiana is on the right track and demonstratively stronger than we were three years ago,” Edwards said.
The governor credited a bipartisan effort for stabilizing the state’s budget and securing funding for higher education.
Edwards condemned President Trump’s tariffs on China, saying that they have negatively impacted the state’s farming and oil and gas industries.
He also said he remains optimistic about efforts to give Louisiana’s teacher’s pay raises, saying that “there is near universal support” for the measure among both Republicans and Democrats in the state Legislature.
