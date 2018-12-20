Gilbert announces 7 signees for his first class

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - New McNeese Football head coach Sterlin Gilbert locked in seven players on the first of three straight days for the early signing period with an eighth player being announced on Thursday.
This is the second year of existence for college football’s early signing period, which will run through Friday.
Gilbert, who was announced as the Cowboys' 16th head coach on December 5, is excited about the new guys that’ll be suiting up in the blue and gold.
Signing NLIs on Wednesday were: LB Jake LaFleur of Sulphur High School; S Eli Johnson of Live Oak High School; QB Cade Bartlett of Waller High School; LB Cody Fulp of Navarro Junior College; DB Josh Morgan of Navarro Junior College; ATH Markel Cotton of Pine High School; LB Carlos Scott of Navarro Junior College.
“We got some playmakers on both sides of the ball,” said Gilbert. "Got guys who are very good at their position. The thing that I love about these guys is we got winners from winning programs that have had success. They know what winning tastes like and know what winning is about. We got multiple guys that are dual sport athletes that not only compete in football, but are basketball guys, baseball, track guys. That’s something we’re going to be huge on in our recruiting and our evaluation in kids.
"I feel really good about this class. It’s been a unique situation since I got here, spending all last week going out and seeing the kids that were committed and meeting with their families and coaches. I know it’s an unsettling time and can be uneasy through a coaching change but our biggest thing was for me to get face-to-face with them throughout the state of Louisiana and into Texas and meet with them in their homes and lay out our vision and our plan for our success at McNeese.
“It’s a group of guys that have high character, who can get out and play. We were able to fill some needs and some vacancies.”
Bartlett, a 6-3, 210 pound pro-style QB, had a tremendous career at Waller High School in Waller, Texas where he threw for 4,450 yards while rushing for another 900 yards. He threw 33 touchdown passes while rushing for 18 scores. He was rated as the 13th-best quarterback in the state of Texas by Dave Campbell Magazine and participated in the Blue-Grey Super Combine. In addition, he earned second team all-district honors in 2018 as well as being named to the first team Academic All-State team.
Cotton (6-0, 190) was a two-way star for Pine High School out of Franklinton, earning first team all-district as a wide receiver while garnering second team honors as a defensive back and punter. As a senior, Cotton reeled in 40 passes for 701 yards and six touchdowns while on defense, he picked off three passes.
Fulp (6-2, 235) led Navarro College with 71 total tackles as a redshirt freshman in 2018, which also ranked him 10th in Region XIV. He ranked second in the conference and ninth in the region with five sacks, three of those coming in the Salt City Bowl against Hutchinson CC. He’ll have three years to play for the Cowboys.
Johnson (6-0, 190) was named first team 4-5A All-District and All-Parish as well as being named honorable mention on the all-state team while playing safety at Live Oak High School in Watson. An honor roll student, Cotton recorded 47 tackles as a senior to go along with two pass interceptions, one sack, four tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. As a junior, he picked up 100 total tackles with seven pass break-ups, 11 TFLs and an interception.
LaFleur, a 6-2, 210 pound linebacker and the son of former LSU and Dallas Cowboy tight end David LaFleur, was an all-district and all-academic athlete at Sulphur High School. He recorded 162 total tackles, 103 solos, as a senior with four tackles for a loss, four QB hurries, forced two fumbles and recovered one.
Morgan earned All-Southwest JC Football Conference honors as a defensive back for Navarro in 2018. He ranked second on the team with 60 total tackles while leading the squad with 12 pass break-ups. He also recorded two tackles for a loss and picked off one pass. The 5-10, 175-pound San Antonio native had a season-high 10 tackles against Blinn and four pass break-ups versus Cisco.
Scott is the third player out of Navarro JC to sign with the Cowboys. The 6-1, 234-pound linebacker ranked fourth on the team in 2018 with 50 total tackles to go along with three tackles for a loss. In playing nine of the 11 games on the season, he recorded a season-high 11 tackles, nine of those solos, in a win over Trinity Valley.
“It was great to get into the state of Louisiana and getting to meet new high school coaches and kids, principals and teachers and start those new relationships,” said Gilbert. “Our doors are always going to be open to high school coaches and kids to come see our campus and see exactly what we are.”
Since named head coach on Dec. 5, Gilbert has been on a sprint on the recruiting trail in Louisiana and Texas.
"It was very vital for me to get in front of the kids that had committed here and try to bridge that gap between myself as a new head football coach and our incoming staff and making sure the families were comfortable with that and we were comfortable with them, and just starting that relationship.
“We got great feedback from that. I was really excited to get through the state of Louisiana, over into Texas and then back to Louisiana.”
The seven players signing on Wednesday are expected to be joined by one more on Thursday for a total of eight players marking their names on NLIs.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.