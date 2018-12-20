Florida man sentenced to 8 years in prison for trafficking cocaine in Calcasieu Parish

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Florida man was sentenced Monday to 96 months in prison for trafficking nearly 10 kilograms of cocaine, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Louisiana.
Kavin Grandison, 46, of Pensacola, Florida, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter on one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He was also sentenced to four years of supervised release. Grandison pleaded guilty in October.
Prosecutors said a law enforcement officer conducted a traffic stop on Grandison’s vehicle on February 22, 2018 in Calcasieu Parish. During a search of the vehicle, the officer discovered sealed plastic bags in the gas tank, which contained 4.972 kilograms of cocaine.
The news release added that during an earlier arrest, officers had stopped Grandison’s vehicle on November 8, 2017 in Jackson County, Mississippi, and conducted a search of his vehicle. They found six sealed packages in a detergent box that later tested to be 4.384 kilograms of cocaine. Grandison was found with a total of 9.356 kilograms of cocaine confiscated from both vehicle stops.
