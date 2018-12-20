First Alert Forecast: Sunshine returns Friday as temperatures warm up the next few days

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - This afternoon, the clouds will start to move away. The rain will be moving away along with the clouds too. We have already seen what is expected today as far as the rain. So, you no longer need an umbrella as you head out the door. You will still need a jacket, though. Temperatures will get close to 60 degrees, plus it is very windy. At times, the winds will gust up to 30 mph. A wind Advisory is in effect until 6:00 this evening.
This evening, the clouds will continue to move away. I do not expect any rain. There may even be some sunshine mixing in. It could very likely become a beautiful end to the day. The winds will also slowly calm down. It will still be considered windy. The temperature should be falling quickly after sunset.
Overnight, the clouds should be gone. It will be a nice and clear night. The winds will still be strong. They will be coming out of the northwest around 15 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be cooling quickly. Lows will cool down to the upper 30s to the lower 40s. You may need a jacket as you head out the door on Friday.
By Friday, the rain and clouds will be gone. That means the sunshine will be out making it a beautiful day! If you’ve been like me and struggled to get out of bed the last few mornings due to the dark clouds, there is no excuse for Friday. The sunshine will be out, making the morning nice and shiny!
Friday also marks the first official day of winter. It may not feel like it, though. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 60s. It will still be a little breezy, but not as bad as Thursday. It should be a very nice day with no chance of rain.
Saturday will also have great weather as well. It will be more of the sunny, and rain-free type of day that we all love to see on the weekends! The temperature will be a little warmer in the afternoon and will reach the mid 60s. It will be a great day to be outdoors.
Sunday will begin to have more clouds build back up. There is only a very slight chance of rain. I have those rain chances up to 10%. There will be another cold front pushing through, but I do not anticipate a big drop in temperatures.
Looking ahead to Christmas, it is likely going to be a warm day with plenty of sunshine. So, unfortunately there will not be any white stuff on the ground. Temperatures should be near 70 degrees. It may also be a cloudy day, so that would make it perfect to stay inside with the family and celebrate the holiday.
Right after the holiday, the rain chances go back up. There is a good chance of rain on Wednesday as a cold front slowly approaches from the west. As of now, I have the rain chances up to 40%, but these could increase as we get closer.
