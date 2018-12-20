First Alert Forecast: Sunshine returns Friday as temperatures warm up the next few days

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - This afternoon, the clouds will start to move away. The rain will be moving away along with the clouds too. We have already seen what is expected today as far as the rain. So, you no longer need an umbrella as you head out the door. You will still need a jacket, though. Temperatures will get close to 60 degrees, plus it is very windy. At times, the winds will gust up to 30 mph. A wind Advisory is in effect until 6:00 this evening.