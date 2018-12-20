First Alert Forecast: Rain chances continuing today with windy conditions later

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Rain chances this morning as rain wraps around the back of the low pressure system we saw yesterday. This rain associated with a cold front ushers in cooler air this afternoon with winds out of the northeast. This windy could be gusty at times up to 20 mph with winds steady between 10-15 mph later this afternoon.
Clouds finally move out of the area into Thursday night/Friday morning meaning we start off cold with temperatures south of I-10 into the low 40s and upper 30s north of I-10. Areas north of I-10 could see some patchy frost as temperatures drop. With mostly sunny conditions through the day temperatures get into the 60s.
Clear skies stick around into the overnight hours of Friday with similar conditions to Thursday night. Winds shift again to out of the south helping increase temperatures through the day on Saturday up to the upper 60s. Overnight we don’t cool off as much only dropping into the mid 50s.
Rain chances increase into the day on Sunday as another cold front approaches the area. This rain chance is a lot smaller than what we see today with the front being a mostly dry cold front.
This cold front only drops temperatures for Monday with SWLA falling into the mid 60s for highs. We rebound quickly through Christmas day as the front stalls just to our south highs reach the 70s through the afternoon.
As this front has stalled just to our south, any moisture in our area would cause showers to develop. I have left rain chances for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at 10%.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.