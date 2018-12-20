Coach O yells at people to keep noise down during news conference

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The first day of the early period of National Signing Day was filled with excitement for LSU.
But some people learned the hard way not to mess up head coach Ed Orgeron when he’s trying to talk about the new guys.
Twice Wednesday during his news conference, Coach O had to shut some people up.
" ... John Emery, another great young man from Destrehan, Louisiana," Orgeron began. “Hold on a second. Hey guys! Hey! I’m having a press conference! Okay! Thank you!”
Then, a few moments later, Orgeron was forced to stop again.
" ... on the line of scrimmage, we wanted to get bigger," said Orgeron. “I’m stopping. Hey! Stop the balls! Stop the drill! I’m having a press conference! Thank you! We had to fix the line of scrimmage. Went all the way to Michigan ...” Orgeron continued.
The LSU Tigers still have a few more big fish they’d like to get in the boat, but so far, so good.
