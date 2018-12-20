Calcasieu Pass LNG construction could begin early in 2019

CAMERON, LA (KPLC) - Venture Global LNG says it’s making progress towards beginning construction of the Calcasieu Pass LNG export facility on the Cameron Parish coast.
The company has recently announced additional financing for the project. Venture Global LNG said it’s received a $220 million bridge loan from Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc. and associated lenders. The company said the $220 million will be added to the $635 million in equity capital already raised to fund advanced engineering, purchase equipment, and commence construction at the site.
Venture Global LNG has already contracted with Kiewit to handle the engineering, procurement and construction.
The company says construction will begin after it receives the final order from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which is expected to be issued in late January.
Construction should be complete in 2022.
