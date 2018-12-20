Calcasieu coroner’s office hoping to get more people registered as organ donors

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - For John Zamora, it was the passing of his daughter that inspired him to advocate for becoming an organ donor.
“My daughter passed away of a blood clot in the lung and then after that we decided to donate her organs to help other people,” Zamora said.
Zamora said over 40 lives would go on to benefit from his daughter’s donations. He said it’s the most selfless thing you can do.
“It might be you that needs that organ or tissue from a donor, you could possibly be that person,” Zamora said.
Charlie Hunter with the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office says becoming a donor turns a tragic situation into something positive.
“I think it’s important to know how much one individual can impact so many others,” Hunter said.
For some, the idea of being a donor may seem morbid and uncomfortable. But Jerod Abshire, who signed up today, says there is nothing to fear.
“I think there’s nothing to be scared of,” Abshire said. “Eventually somewhere somebody is going to gain possible life or another chance at life. It’s awesome, an awesome feeling. Hopefully one day I’ll be able to help somebody else.”
The process of signing up is easier than a lot of people may realize.
It only takes about 5 minutes to sign up at either RegisterMe or LOPA. in that short amount of time, you instantly become someone else’s hero.
“I think the most important thing to take out of that is that it’s something that you no longer need, it occurs after your death, and if you and your family choose to go forward with that, the potential it could have on other people,” Hunter said. “I don’t think there is any better calling in life than to save a life. And that’s what you have the chance to do.”
And for Zamora, having his daughter give a better life to more than 40 people means her legacy will live on.
“She’s my hero,” Zamora said. “It makes me feel really good that she’s living throughout other people and it just honors me.”
