Brees admits growing pains with young receiving group, but they’re progressing

Drew Brees: “It’s always challenging any time you have new guys that you really just haven’t had a ton of time with. We all kind of laughed back, I guess during that Thanksgiving Day game when four undrafted free agents caught touchdowns, three of which it was their first touchdown ever, right. But it takes time, and there’s so many nuances to this offense too, and such a trust factor. The chemistry that goes into the passing game, that it just takes time. I think we’ve gone through some growing pains at times, but you know we’re progressing.”