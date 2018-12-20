Bossier City, LA police officer arrested for animal sex abuse

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - An investigation is underway after a Bossier City police officer was arrested for animal sex abuse. According to Louisiana State Police, he is 38-year-old Terry Yetman, of Bossier City.
Bossier Parish booking records show he is facing 40 counts. His bond is set at $350,000.
Bossier City police spokeswoman Traci Landry confirmed his employment with the department.
This is a developing story. KSLA will keep you updated as details become available.
