Bossier City, LA police officer arrested for animal sex abuse

Bossier City, LA police officer arrested for animal sex abuse
Terry Yetman, 38, of Bossier City
By Danielle Scruggs | December 20, 2018 at 9:58 AM CST - Updated December 20 at 10:48 AM

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - An investigation is underway after a Bossier City police officer was arrested for animal sex abuse. According to Louisiana State Police, he is 38-year-old Terry Yetman, of Bossier City.

Bossier Parish booking records show he is facing 40 counts. His bond is set at $350,000.

Bossier City police spokeswoman Traci Landry confirmed his employment with the department.

This is a developing story. KSLA will keep you updated as details become available.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.