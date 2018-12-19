Woman’s holiday dragon display draws criticism from neighbor, praise from internet

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A Mandeville woman’s unconventional holiday display has garnered viral attention after her neighbor voiced her displeasure with the display.
Diana Rowland said her neighbor left her note asking if her holiday dragons meant she was “involved in a demonic cult."
She tweeted the letter her neighbor left her, not realizing the support she would receive:
Shortly after the first tweet, Rowland replied with an update saying her neighbor asked her to remove the display entirely. She decided instead to add more dragons.
Rowland said people have reached out to raise money to buy her more dragons, but she has instead asked people to donate their money to charity.
She said this has been “the strangest week of her life.”
