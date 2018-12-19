Westlake tabs Welsh’s John Richardson as head football coach

WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) - After six strong seasons and a state championship in 2017, John Richardson is leaving Welsh High School. Richardson has accepted the head coaching job with the Westlake High School Rams.
“We had two Superdome runs, and while you can always accomplish more, I wanted a different challenge and a chance to compete at a different level,” Richardson said. “I don’t want to be complacent. I want to keep expanding and get better.”
It’s hard to do much better than what Richardson’s teams at Welsh did. From 2013-18, the Greyhounds won 64 games including 15 playoff games and back-to-back state title appearances. Richardson said his time at Welsh will always hold a special place in his heart.
“We had a lot of success at Welsh during my six seasons,” Richardson said. “Greyhound fans, players and coaches are first-class and I couldn’t have asked for better support.”
Westlake hasn’t had near the success over that same six-year period, as the Rams have won just 17 games since 2013. The opportunity to restore the Rams back to their championship pedigree excites Richardson.
“Westlake has tremendous history, and the community wants to have success again. I’m excited about the change - it fires me up," said Richardson. “I love challenges and this is a challenge and I am excited to be the person to do it.”
Richardson met with his new players Wednesday and he officially begins work on rebuilding the Rams in January.
“Challenges are what motivates me and after speaking with the players and seeing the passion in their eyes, it fired me up, too.”
