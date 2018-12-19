SWLA restaurants open on Christmas

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Preparing Christmas dinner can be stressful. Below we have complied a list of restaurants that are open on Christmas day:
- Denny’s- Open all day
- Ryan’s- Open from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m.
- Shoney’s- Open from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m.
- Kyoto’s- Open for evening hours, 5 p.m.- 10 p.m.
- Waffle House- Open all day
- IHOP- Open all day
To have your restaurant added to this list please send an email to news@kplctv.com with your business name and hours it will be open on Christmas.
