Several area athletes make their college commitments officials

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Several Southwest Louisiana athletes made their college commitments officials Wednesday.
Wednesday was the first day of the early signing period.
Leesville’s Matthew Anderson is the area’s first power five commit since Travis Etienne in 2017. Anderson will be a Cornhusker at Nebraska come fall.
“Nebraska took their first chance on me before any SEC school would talk to me,” Matthew Anderson. “They showed me the most attention and it was an easy decision.”
In Welsh, the Greyhounds are sending John Daigle to be a Demon at Northwestern State. He says the family atmosphere attracted him to the purple and white.
“It was the coaches,” John Daigle said. “When I first talked to them I felt like I could be a part of the family. Over there they don’t treat you like a football player, your family.”
Two from Southwest Louisiana are headed east to Hammond to further their football careers at Southeastern Louisiana University: Jennings’s Darrian Achane and Washington Marion’s Carrington McClinton.
And in Sulphur, the Golden Tors are sending four to the next level.
Micah Goss is excited to be heading to Centenary to play soccer.
"If you're an athlete like me it really gets your adrenaline going when you're pushed to your limits,” Micah Goss. “Especially as a college athlete. I'm really looking forward to experiencing the next level of play."
And three Tors are off to play football in the Southland Conference.
Branden Walker heads to Houston Baptist, Hayden Hagler will be joining Achane and McClinton on the Southeastern roster and Jake LaFleur is continuing his career just around the corner at McNeese, where he says the coaching change didn’t affect his decision.
“For a second I doubted, but once I met coach Gilbert it eliminated any doubts in my mind,” Jake LaFleur said. “He’s a great guy and I really want to play for him.”
