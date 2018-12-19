Residents frustrated after only getting twenty four hour notice on a new tax exemption meeting

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC)- Heather Ames, a long time resident of Calcasieu Parish is frustrated that the public was notified just twenty four hours before a meeting regarding a new tax exemption.
Heather said The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office who held the meeting didn’t give the public proper notice.
“This doesn’t send the message of somebody who wants constituents to be there," Ames said. “I had to go on their page, go on their menu, click a link and scroll past one story to be able to find it. So it was there but it seems like they were doing the absolute minimal that they had to do by law.”
Sheriff Tony Mancuso with Calcasieu Parish did everything that that their office required.
“We’re kind of different than the police jury or the school board," Sheriff Mancuso said. "The law says we have to post and publicize twenty four hours in advance, which is what we did.”
The meeting was about the Industrial Tax Exemption program, one that gives big business tax breaks to attract them to the area. The exemption would be for South Alexander Development and Juniper Specialty Products. Another concern was that the public meeting was held at 9:30 in the morning on a Tuesday, when many interested in attending are unable to.
“I’m not an economist but that’s who we have to listen to we want business to come into Calcasieu Parish," Sheriff Mancuso said. "It’s obvious what’s going on is working because our economy is booming. We’re one of the fastest growing communities in the state if not the country.”
But Ames says it’s not the exemption that bothers her.
“Everybody supports tax exemptions," Ames said. "We just want to look at stipulations for these exemptions.”
Sheriff Tony Mancuso says his office is being careful while moving forward.
“We don’t do it for ten years we actually do it for five years," Mancuso said. "Then we re-evaluate look at it and then we re-approve them if in fact they do what they said they were doing to meet the requirements.”
Ames final statement was that she just wanted to be included.
“We just want to come together as a community," Ames said. "And make sure somebody is at everyone of these meetings so that we all know what’s going on.”
