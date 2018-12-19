Woman arrested for allegedly shooting her neighbor’s goat a third time

RAGLEY, LA (KPLC) - A Ragley woman faces cruelty to animal charges after a neighbor complained that she allegedly shot his goat, Jeff Davis Parish officials said.
The neighbor told authorities that it is the third time Karen Sue Myers, 53, has shot the goat, according to Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey, with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Ivey said when deputies arrived, they found a wound in the goat’s hindquarter.
Myers faces one count of aggravated cruelty to animal. She was booked into the Jeff Davis Parish jail. No bond was set.
The neighbor reported the incident to the Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 18, Ivey said.
