Madagascar goes to the polls in runoff presidential election

Andry Rajoelina, right, casts his ballot paper as an electoral officer looks on during a runoff presidential election in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. Voters have begun casting their ballots across the Indian Ocean island nation of Madagascar Wednesday to select a new president in a runoff election that pits two former leaders against each other. Rajoelina, president from 2009 to 2014, received 39 percent of the vote in the first round in November, while Marc Ravalomanana, president from 2002 to 2009, got 35 percent. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) (Themba Hadebe)