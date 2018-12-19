LSU looks to land top 10 recruiting class as early signing period begins

LSU looks to land top 10 recruiting class as early signing period begins
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron leads the Tigers onto the field to face Southeastern on Sept. 8, 2018.
December 19, 2018 at 3:33 AM CST - Updated December 19 at 12:50 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It is the early signing period across the country and LSU is focusing on the deep future of the Tigers.

ESPN and Rivals both rank LSU’s 2019 recruiting class at No. 7. However, 247Sports put the Tigers with the No. 4 recruiting class.

LSU will host a National Signing Day Show called “Hold That Tiger,” starting at 8 a.m.

This is the second year of college football’s early signing period and it promises to be busy one. Most teams are expected to lock up the bulk of their 2019 classes.

However, some recruits will still wait until the traditional February signing period to announce their choices.

The early signing period runs through Friday.

