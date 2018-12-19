Jones Manor holds Christmas luncheon

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Saint Mary Community Center held their annual “Christmas Luncheon for Seniors” Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the holidays.
Residents of Carver and Clark Courts, along with Jones Manor enjoyed a Christmas meal provided by the community center.
They also handed out gift baskets filled with fruit, tissue paper and other essential needs to those in attendance.
Door prizes were also raffled off, and for those that couldn’t make it, the community center dropped off a plate lunch and gift basket to their home.
