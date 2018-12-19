I-210 bridge construction expected to begin in January

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - In January, the Department of Transportation and Development expects to begin a yearlong project to repair the I-210 Prien Lake Bridge.
The $35 million project to repair I-210 Bridge has been in the works for several years.
“It’s gonna be hectic,” driver James Lewis said.
For the last 60 years, DOTD along with construction workers have performed routine maintenance on the bridge.
However, through recent inspections they have found many concerns that need to be addressed to help preserve the bridge for years to come.
“We are gonna repair the main span of the bridge which is the deck, which means they are going to take out all of the concrete and replace it and put new concrete surface in,” DOTD public information officer, Tammy York said. “They are going to retrofit new guardrails to improve safety. They are going to add additional lighting on the I-10/210 interchange to improve visibility for that night time travel.”
The project is expected to last an entire year.
“I’m on a tight schedule here, I can’t do 365, y’all gotta cut that in half,” driver Donovan Goins said.
"One lane traffic, that’s gonna be bad,” Lewis added. “Cause its already bad right here on Nelson and it’s backed up for four miles."
Though it may seem like a long time, York says this was the Lake Area’s best option.
“Previous estimates we as late as three years and so DOTD was happy to see how innovative and aggressive this plan was,” York said.
The project will be completed in five phases with multiple closures.
"We are gonna be reducing the eastbound and westbound sides to one lane, and west bound will experience a full closure at night Monday through Thursday’s 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., so that’s a lot of closures,” York said.
She ask drivers to pay attention to flashing lights along 210 and download the DOTD app.
“Sign up for 511, sign up for DOTD, stay informed, get those alerts so that when you’re on your morning commute, you know the conditions of 210 before you get there,” York said.
DOTD does not have a specific start date at this time but expect to have one soon.
For a full list of closures, visit the DOTD website.
