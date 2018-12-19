First Alert Forecast: Rain chances up through the day and continuing into tomorrow

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the day today expect rain chances on and off. Periods of rain and thunderstorms possible at any time today as a low pressure system pushes through. Temperatures only expected to get into the low 60s through this afternoon.
Tomorrow windy conditions likely as a cold front sweeps across the area. I have increased rain chances for the day on Thursday as some other models are showing more rain than initially anticipated. Temperatures staying pretty chilly with high temperatures struggling to get out of the 50s. Overnight lows drop into the upper 40s south of I-10 and the upper 30s north of I-10. Frost north of I-10 is possible as we head into the day on Friday.
Sun returns into the day on Friday, but with winds out of the north temperatures still struggle to get out of the 50s. Saturday we warm into the 60s with sunshine still around.
Into Sunday we do have a very small chance of rain as cold front forms to our west. Into Christmas eve we still see temperatures warming into the upper 60s and warming even more into Christmas day with temperatures into the 70s.
