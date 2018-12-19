First Alert Forecast: Rain chances up through the day and continuing into tomorrow

Tomorrow windy conditions likely as a cold front sweeps across the area. I have increased rain chances for the day on Thursday as some other models are showing more rain than initially anticipated. Temperatures staying pretty chilly with high temperatures struggling to get out of the 50s. Overnight lows drop into the upper 40s south of I-10 and the upper 30s north of I-10. Frost north of I-10 is possible as we head into the day on Friday.