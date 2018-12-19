First Alert Forecast: More rain Thursday with very windy conditions ahead of sunshine Friday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - This afternoon will consist of a few showers with a couple thunderstorms possible. There will be some heavy rain at times. If you are going to be out and about today, I would keep an umbrella with you. The good news is that the rain chances are slowly going down through the rest of the day. The clouds will stick around with limited sunshine.
Through this evening, there will be little to no rain. I have not completely taken rain chances out, since a quick pop up shower is still possible. I am leaving the rain chances at 20% through the evening and most of the night. It is not a bad idea to have an umbrella with you if you have any outdoor plans.
Overnight, the rain chances will remain low, but not ruled out. So, a quick shower is possible. It will remain cloudy keeping the temperatures slightly higher. Lows tonight will fall to the upper 40s to the low 50s. You may need a jacket as you head out the door to start the day on Thursday.
Thursday will still have a chance for a few showers. I have the rain chances up to 40% and most of the rain will be in the afternoon. It will not be a washout, nor do I expect everyone to see some rain. Keep an umbrella to be on the safe side.
The bigger issue will be the windy conditions. Winds will be blowing out of the northwest around 20-25 mph. Plus gusts could reach up to 30 mph. Then highs in the afternoon will remain in the mid 50s. With the combination of the cool temperatures, rainy conditions, and windy conditions, it will make for a miserable day.
By Friday, the rain and clouds will be gone. That means the sunshine will be out making it a beautiful day! It does mark the first official day of winter. It may not feel like it, though. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 60s. It will still be a little breezy, but not as bad as Thursday.
Saturday will also have great weather as well. It will be more of the sunny, and rain-free type of day that we all love to see on the weekends! The temperature will be a little warmer in the afternoon and will reach the mid 60s. It will be a great day to be outdoors.
Sunday will begin to have more clouds build back up. There is only a very slight chance of rain. I have those rain chances up to 10%. There will be another cold front pushing through, but I do not anticipate a big drop in temperatures.
Looking ahead to Christmas, it is likely going to be a warm day with plenty of sunshine. So, unfortunately there will not be any white stuff on the ground. Temperatures should be near 70 degrees. It may also be a cloudy day, so that would make it perfect to stay inside with the family and celebrate the holiday.
