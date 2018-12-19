Christmas enthusiasts of SWLA: Lila Rose Felder

“I just know that she was sitting on the couch right around Christmas time last year, and she had a large baby stuffed under her dress, and she just kept hollering ‘Jospeh, Joseph,’ and nobody was responding because nobody in our house is named Joseph,” Britney said. “And finally she said ‘James! Come help me, I’m having baby Jesus.’ And so he rushed over there and performed that first delivery and it just continued from there”