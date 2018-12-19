Christmas enthusiasts of SWLA: Lila Rose Felder

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Nativity scenes are common around Christmas time, but for one Lake Charles 3-year-old, it’s a year-round thing.
Lila Rose Felder admires Mary, the mother of Jesus.
“She has become very fixated on Mary,” Britney Glaser-Felder, Lila’s mother. “To the point that she is pretty much with child all the time.”
Lila’s favorite thing to do is a nightly ritual of acting out the nativity scene, something the whole family participates in.
“We’ve lived the nativity story every day since last Christmas,” Britney said.
Britney doesn’t remember when the love started, but remembers one of the first times that Lila pretended to be Mary.
“I just know that she was sitting on the couch right around Christmas time last year, and she had a large baby stuffed under her dress, and she just kept hollering ‘Jospeh, Joseph,’ and nobody was responding because nobody in our house is named Joseph,” Britney said. “And finally she said ‘James! Come help me, I’m having baby Jesus.’ And so he rushed over there and performed that first delivery and it just continued from there”
Mary may not be the average character little girls admire, but Britney believes this love for Mary is truly something special.
“Mary is my favorite princess,” Lila said.
“I really do believe in childlike faith, and I can see in a 3-year-old how much she cherishes Bible stories and anything special,” Britney said. “I think that she truly feels like the story of Mary having baby Jesus and them traveling to Bethlehem, I think she thinks that that’s a special story, and that’s why we’ve embraced it now. We don’t feel like it’s silly, we don’t think she’s doing it for attention. I think she really really loves baby Jesus and Mary.”
That childlike faith is something Britney hopes her daughter keeps forever.
“We are very excited for Christmas this year; the kids are just getting to the stage where Santa isn’t terrifying,” They’re excited for Christmas, they’re excited to have an actual birthday party for Jesus, we’re going to be making a cake and singing happy birthday so that they can understand what the true meaning of the season is, and hopefully that is something that will stick for the rest of their lives."
Lila is certainly ready to celebrate the reason for the season.
“Happy birthday, Jesus," Lila said.
