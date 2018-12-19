Chennault International Airport announces headliners for upcoming airshow

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The first round of announcements has been made for the 2019 Kia of Lake Charles Chennault International Airshow.
Director of the airshow Mary Jo Bayles says it’s an event you won’t want to miss.
“It’s a way to introduce people to aviation, different sides of it,” Bayles said. “They make the airplanes do things they’re really not supposed to do but they do it and they do it well.”
But it goes beyond something that simply entertains.
“I just want young adults and parents to know that aviation is a possibility and it is just limitless," Bayles said. “There’s so many avenues you can go as far as working on airplanes and flying airplanes.”
The airport draws in $300 million of economic impact annually and $80 million in annual payroll. There are jobs offered in air traffic control, air maintenance, and air craft technician work among many more.
“It means that the sky is the limit," Bayles said. “If you believe it than you can achieve it. A mile of highway takes you anywhere down the road but a mile of runway will take you anywhere in the world.”
The airshow takes place the weekend of May 10-12 of 2019.
Headliners include
- F-16 Viper
- Phillips 66 Aerostars
- Red Bull Aerobatic Helicopter
- Red Bull Jump Team
- Red Bull Aerobatic Pilot Kirby Chambliss
- Kevin Coleman
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Saturday Adult VIP Ticket: $90.
- Sunday Adult VIP Ticket: $90.
- Saturday Kid VIP Ticket (ages 4-12 ): $35. Kids 3 and under are free.
- Sunday Kid VIP Ticket (ages 4-12): $35. Kids 3 and under are free.
Flightline Viewing:
- Saturday Adult Ticket: $39.
- Sunday Adult Ticket: $39.
- Saturday Kid Ticket (ages 4-12): $12. Kids 3 and under are free.
- Sunday Kid Ticket (ages 4-12): $12. Kids 3 and under are free.
Ticket prices do not reflect fees attached to online purchases.
Also, food, beverages and souvenirs will be sold.
General admission tickets will be $24 at the gate.
Fore more information click, HERE.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.