Charity says Yemenis face 'double threat' of cold, hunger

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018 file photo, Ahmed Rashid Mokbel, a severely malnourished 7-month-old Yemeni boy, is given formula by his mother at the Al-Sadaqa Hospital in Aden, Yemen. Oxfam, an international aid group, said Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, that more than half a million displaced people in war-torn Yemen face the "double threat" of famine and freezing temperatures as winter sets in. Oxfam said that some 530,000 displaced people are in mountainous areas, many living in makeshift shelters with no insulation or weatherproofing. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File) (Nariman El-Mofty)