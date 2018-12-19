Brees named a starter in the NFL Pro Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Drew Brees was selected as the starting quarterback for the NFC in the Pro Bowl. The 2019 edition takes place the week before the Super Bowl in Orlando, so all fans of the Black and Gold probably don’t want to see No. 9 in this contest.
Brees was among a group of Saints voted into the Pro Bowl. Others getting the nod: Cameron Jordan, Terron Armstead, Michael Thomas and Max Unger. Jordan, Armstead and Thomas were all voted starters along with Brees.
Pro Bowl players were determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counted one-third toward determining the Pro Bowl selections.
