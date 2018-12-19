Boil advisory lifted for east Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Water Works No. 5 has lifted a boil advisory for U.S. 90 from Goodman Road, west to Bunker Road, south on Bunker Road to Vincent Street and north on Bunker Road to the railroad tracks. All of Goodman Lane is also clear according to the news release.
The reason for the advisory was a water main break on the corner of U.S. 90 and Bunker Road.
The Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals gave the all clear to lift the advisory.
