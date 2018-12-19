Blunt, Kjellsten named to Hero Sports All-America Team

The SLC Defensive Player of the Year, Blunt placed seventh in voting for the Buck Buchanan Award that goes to the top defensive player in the FCS, and accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Classic. Blunt had a remarkable senior year that saw him record 102 total tackles, 11 sacks, and 20 tackles for a loss, all in 10 games played. His tackles for a loss total ranked him third in the FCS while his sack total ranked him sixth in the nation. He recorded 10 or more tackles in a game four times on the season and had a high of 20 tackles in a win over Abilene Christian, making him the first Cowboy player to record 20 stops in a game since the 1997 season. He earned Southland Conference player of the week honors twice on the year, first when he recorded nine tackles with three sacks, four tackles for a loss and recovered a fumble in a win over league champion Nicholls. He also garnered STATS and College Sports Madness National Player of the Week honors for that game. Two weeks later he was voted as the league player of the week in a win over Stephen F. Austin when he finished with 12 tackles, two sacks, 5 ½ tackles for a loss and recovered a fumble.