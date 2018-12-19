Blunt, Kjellsten named to Hero Sports All-America Team

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The awards keep rolling in for McNeese linebacker B.J. Blunt when on Wednesday he was named to the 2018 FCS Hero Sports All-America Team, earning second team honors.

In addition, Cowboy punter Alex Kjellsten was selected as a third team recipient on special teams.

This is Blunt’s fourth All-America team to receive recognition as he’s earned consensus status after being named to the first team All-America squads for the Associated Press, Walter Camp and STATS.

The New Orleans native is the first McNeese player to be named to four All-America teams since Bryan Smith in 2007.

Kjellsten is receiving his first-ever All-America award after a record-breaking senior season for the Cowboys.

The Lake Charles native earned first team All-Southland Conference honors after he led the conference and ranked seventh in the nation with a 43.81 yards per punt average. That mark set a new single-season school record, breaking the old mark of 43.76 held by Don Stump and set in the 1979 season.

He punted 78 times on the season with a long of 66 yards. A total of 26 punts were downed inside the 20-yard line, 27 fair catches, nine touchbacks, and 21 that went for 51 yards or longer. Earlier in the year, he set a new single-game punting mark with a 51.7 average on six punts against Central Arkansas, breaking Stump's previous record of 51.6, and he compiled a record 42.09 career average, also breaking Stump's previous mark of 41.49.

The SLC Defensive Player of the Year, Blunt placed seventh in voting for the Buck Buchanan Award that goes to the top defensive player in the FCS, and accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Classic. Blunt had a remarkable senior year that saw him record 102 total tackles, 11 sacks, and 20 tackles for a loss, all in 10 games played. His tackles for a loss total ranked him third in the FCS while his sack total ranked him sixth in the nation. He recorded 10 or more tackles in a game four times on the season and had a high of 20 tackles in a win over Abilene Christian, making him the first Cowboy player to record 20 stops in a game since the 1997 season. He earned Southland Conference player of the week honors twice on the year, first when he recorded nine tackles with three sacks, four tackles for a loss and recovered a fumble in a win over league champion Nicholls. He also garnered STATS and College Sports Madness National Player of the Week honors for that game. Two weeks later he was voted as the league player of the week in a win over Stephen F. Austin when he finished with 12 tackles, two sacks, 5 ½ tackles for a loss and recovered a fumble.

2018 Hero Sports FCS All-America Team

First Team Offense

QB – Easton Stick, ND State; Devlin Hodges, Samford

RB – James Holland, Colgate; Marquis Terry, SEMO; Ryan Fulse, Wagner

FB – Joe Protheroe, Cal Poly

WR – Kelvin McKnight, Samford; Keelan Doss, UC Davis

TE – Donald Parham, Stetson

OL – Tytus Howard, Alabama State; Oli Udoh, Elon; Matt Pyke, ETSU; Tanner Volson, ND State; Dan Cooney, San Diego

ATH – Chandler Burks, Kennesaw State

First Team Defense

DL – Isaiah Mack, Chattanooga; Darryl Johnson, NC A&T; Derick Roberson, Sam Houston State; Ahmad Gooden, Samford

LB – Jabril Cox, ND State; Dante Olson, Montana; Zach Hall, SEMO; LeGrand Toia, Weber State

DB – Isiah Swann, Dartmouth; Nasir Adderley, Delaware; Jimmy Moreland, James Madison; Jordan Brown, South Dakota State

AP – Shane Simpson, Towson

First Team Special Teams

PK – Roldan Alcobendas, Eastern Washington

P – Alex Pechin, Bucknell

RS – D’Angelo Amos, James Madison; Malik Honeycutt, Murray State

ST – Brady May, Weber State

LS – Steven Wethli, Youngstown State

Second Team Offense

QB – Anthony Lawrence, San Diego; Taryn Christion, South Dakota State

RB – AJ Hines, Duquesne; James Robinson, Illinois State; Tevin McCaster, Youngstown State

WR – Josh Pearson, Jacksonville State; Michael Bandy, San Diego

TE – Charlie Taumoepeau, Portland State

OL – C.J. Collins, Kennesaw State; Garrett Bowery, Lamar; Micah Shaw, NC A&T; Zack Johnson, ND State; Iosua Opeta, Weber State

ATH – Troy Andersen, Montana State

Second Team Defense

DL – Nick Wheeler, Colgate; Randy Robinson, Jacksonville State; John Daka, James Madison; Greg Menard, ND State

LB – BJ Blunt, McNeese; Troy Reeder, Delaware; Sterling Sheffield, Maine; Pete Swenson, Western Illinois

DB – James Allen, Charleston Southern; Manny Patterson, Maine; Robbie Grimsley, ND State; Marvin Tillman, Western Carolina

AP – Cade Johnson, South Dakota State

Second Team Special Teams

PK – Austin Errthum, Northern Iowa

P – Chris Faddoul, Florida A&M

RS – Rashid Shaheed, Weber State; Booker Chambers, Miss. Valley State

ST – Robert Carter Jr., James Madison

LS – Josh Brady, Jacksonville State

Third Team Offense

QB – Tom Flacco, Towson; Jake Maier, UC Davis

RB – Ra’Quanne Dickens, UIW; Andre Stoddard, Wofford

WR – Alexander Hollins, Eastern Illinois; Mitch Gueller, Idaho State; Jazz Ferguson, Northwestern State; Jesper Horsted, Princeton

TE – Charles Scarff, Delaware

OL – Max Hartzman, Colgate; Alex Conley, Duquesne; Noah Johnson, Idaho; BJ Autry, Jacksonville State; Drew Forbes, SEMO

ATH – Tyrie Adams, Western Carolina

Third Team Defense

DL – Solomon Brown, Charleston Southern; Sully Laiche, Nicholls; Chris Agyemang, Sacred Heart; Adam Rodriguez, Weber State

LB – Adrian Hope, Furman; T.J. Holl, Colgate; Dylan Weigel, ETSU; Jonah Griffith, Indiana State; Christian Rozeboom, South Dakota State

DB – Tyler Castillo, Colgate; Will Warner, Drake; Jonathan Istache, Duquesne; TJ Floyd, Princeton

AP – Josh Davis, Weber State

Third Team Special Teams

PK – JJ Jerman, ETSU

P – Alex Kjellsten, McNeese

RS – Jimmie Robinson, Bethune-Cookman; Chris Rowland, Tennessee State

LS – Bradey Sorenson, South Dakota State

