Blunt, Kjellsten named to Hero Sports All-America Team

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The awards keep rolling in for McNeese linebacker B.J. Blunt when on Wednesday he was named to the 2018 FCS Hero Sports All-America Team, earning second team honors.
In addition, Cowboy punter Alex Kjellsten was selected as a third team recipient on special teams.
This is Blunt’s fourth All-America team to receive recognition as he’s earned consensus status after being named to the first team All-America squads for the Associated Press, Walter Camp and STATS.
The New Orleans native is the first McNeese player to be named to four All-America teams since Bryan Smith in 2007.
Kjellsten is receiving his first-ever All-America award after a record-breaking senior season for the Cowboys.
The Lake Charles native earned first team All-Southland Conference honors after he led the conference and ranked seventh in the nation with a 43.81 yards per punt average. That mark set a new single-season school record, breaking the old mark of 43.76 held by Don Stump and set in the 1979 season.
He punted 78 times on the season with a long of 66 yards. A total of 26 punts were downed inside the 20-yard line, 27 fair catches, nine touchbacks, and 21 that went for 51 yards or longer. Earlier in the year, he set a new single-game punting mark with a 51.7 average on six punts against Central Arkansas, breaking Stump's previous record of 51.6, and he compiled a record 42.09 career average, also breaking Stump's previous mark of 41.49.
The SLC Defensive Player of the Year, Blunt placed seventh in voting for the Buck Buchanan Award that goes to the top defensive player in the FCS, and accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Classic. Blunt had a remarkable senior year that saw him record 102 total tackles, 11 sacks, and 20 tackles for a loss, all in 10 games played. His tackles for a loss total ranked him third in the FCS while his sack total ranked him sixth in the nation. He recorded 10 or more tackles in a game four times on the season and had a high of 20 tackles in a win over Abilene Christian, making him the first Cowboy player to record 20 stops in a game since the 1997 season. He earned Southland Conference player of the week honors twice on the year, first when he recorded nine tackles with three sacks, four tackles for a loss and recovered a fumble in a win over league champion Nicholls. He also garnered STATS and College Sports Madness National Player of the Week honors for that game. Two weeks later he was voted as the league player of the week in a win over Stephen F. Austin when he finished with 12 tackles, two sacks, 5 ½ tackles for a loss and recovered a fumble.
2018 Hero Sports FCS All-America Team
First Team Offense
QB – Easton Stick, ND State; Devlin Hodges, Samford
RB – James Holland, Colgate; Marquis Terry, SEMO; Ryan Fulse, Wagner
FB – Joe Protheroe, Cal Poly
WR – Kelvin McKnight, Samford; Keelan Doss, UC Davis
TE – Donald Parham, Stetson
OL – Tytus Howard, Alabama State; Oli Udoh, Elon; Matt Pyke, ETSU; Tanner Volson, ND State; Dan Cooney, San Diego
ATH – Chandler Burks, Kennesaw State
First Team Defense
DL – Isaiah Mack, Chattanooga; Darryl Johnson, NC A&T; Derick Roberson, Sam Houston State; Ahmad Gooden, Samford
LB – Jabril Cox, ND State; Dante Olson, Montana; Zach Hall, SEMO; LeGrand Toia, Weber State
DB – Isiah Swann, Dartmouth; Nasir Adderley, Delaware; Jimmy Moreland, James Madison; Jordan Brown, South Dakota State
AP – Shane Simpson, Towson
First Team Special Teams
PK – Roldan Alcobendas, Eastern Washington
P – Alex Pechin, Bucknell
RS – D’Angelo Amos, James Madison; Malik Honeycutt, Murray State
ST – Brady May, Weber State
LS – Steven Wethli, Youngstown State
Second Team Offense
QB – Anthony Lawrence, San Diego; Taryn Christion, South Dakota State
RB – AJ Hines, Duquesne; James Robinson, Illinois State; Tevin McCaster, Youngstown State
WR – Josh Pearson, Jacksonville State; Michael Bandy, San Diego
TE – Charlie Taumoepeau, Portland State
OL – C.J. Collins, Kennesaw State; Garrett Bowery, Lamar; Micah Shaw, NC A&T; Zack Johnson, ND State; Iosua Opeta, Weber State
ATH – Troy Andersen, Montana State
Second Team Defense
DL – Nick Wheeler, Colgate; Randy Robinson, Jacksonville State; John Daka, James Madison; Greg Menard, ND State
LB – BJ Blunt, McNeese; Troy Reeder, Delaware; Sterling Sheffield, Maine; Pete Swenson, Western Illinois
DB – James Allen, Charleston Southern; Manny Patterson, Maine; Robbie Grimsley, ND State; Marvin Tillman, Western Carolina
AP – Cade Johnson, South Dakota State
Second Team Special Teams
PK – Austin Errthum, Northern Iowa
P – Chris Faddoul, Florida A&M
RS – Rashid Shaheed, Weber State; Booker Chambers, Miss. Valley State
ST – Robert Carter Jr., James Madison
LS – Josh Brady, Jacksonville State
Third Team Offense
QB – Tom Flacco, Towson; Jake Maier, UC Davis
RB – Ra’Quanne Dickens, UIW; Andre Stoddard, Wofford
WR – Alexander Hollins, Eastern Illinois; Mitch Gueller, Idaho State; Jazz Ferguson, Northwestern State; Jesper Horsted, Princeton
TE – Charles Scarff, Delaware
OL – Max Hartzman, Colgate; Alex Conley, Duquesne; Noah Johnson, Idaho; BJ Autry, Jacksonville State; Drew Forbes, SEMO
ATH – Tyrie Adams, Western Carolina
Third Team Defense
DL – Solomon Brown, Charleston Southern; Sully Laiche, Nicholls; Chris Agyemang, Sacred Heart; Adam Rodriguez, Weber State
LB – Adrian Hope, Furman; T.J. Holl, Colgate; Dylan Weigel, ETSU; Jonah Griffith, Indiana State; Christian Rozeboom, South Dakota State
DB – Tyler Castillo, Colgate; Will Warner, Drake; Jonathan Istache, Duquesne; TJ Floyd, Princeton
AP – Josh Davis, Weber State
Third Team Special Teams
PK – JJ Jerman, ETSU
P – Alex Kjellsten, McNeese
RS – Jimmie Robinson, Bethune-Cookman; Chris Rowland, Tennessee State
LS – Bradey Sorenson, South Dakota State
