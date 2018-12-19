Astros sign free agent Michael Brantley

Brantley, 31, is a three-time American League All-Star and has been one of the most productive left-handed hitters in the Major Leagues over his 10-year career with the Cleveland Indians. A career .295 hitter, Brantley has been an All-Star in each of the last two seasons, and was named the 2018 AL Comeback Player of the Year after batting .309 (176x570) with 36 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 76 RBI, 12 stolen bases and an .832 OPS (.364 OBP/.468 SLG) in 143 games for the AL Central Division Champion Indians.