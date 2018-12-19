DPD: School bus hits dump truck on U.S. 171 in DeRidder, no injuries

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) - A Beauregard Parish school bus has been involved in an accident with another vehicle on U. S. 171 in DeRidder, according to Deputy Chief Christopher Rudy, with the DeRidder Police Department.
DPD was called to the intersections of Richard and Mahlon Streets around 6:10 a.m., said Rudy. A dump truck was going westbound on Mahlon Street. When the school bus turned left from Richard Sreet, it struck the dump truck.
Rudy and Beauregard Parish Superintendent Tim Cooley said no students were on the bus at the time of the accident. The bus hadn’t begun it’s route.
DeRidder Police said no one was injured during this accident.
